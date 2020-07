Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Stunning Unit just near the Causeway to both Fort Myers Beaches and Sanibel Island. RENTAL ONLY! Available NOW! Max 6 Months Lease, Paid in Advance. NO PETS PLEASE! Association will not allow Tenants to have Pets. Come and Relax by the Pool or nearby Beaches. Quite Community. PREFERABLE, 1 Person. Additional Rent and Security for More than 1 person.