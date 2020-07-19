12816 Dornoch CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

You won't want to miss out on this 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom single family home with sweeping lake views and 2 car attached garage. Home features large open concept kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and easy to clean tile floors.



This home comes with a golf membership that is transferable to the tenant including Summer reciprocal play with other communities.



Cross Creek is centrally located in beautiful Fort Myers Florida. Whole Foods Plaza is right around the corner and just down the street you will find the Bell Tower Shops, shopping, stadiums, and many restaurants. With its newly renovated golf course, clubhouse, swimming pools and beautifully maintained landscaping it the perfect choice for your next home.



Golf Membership Deposit $200 (Refundable) +Green Fees