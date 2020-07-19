All apartments in Lee County
12816 Dornoch CT
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:06 PM

12816 Dornoch CT

12816 Dornoch Court · (419) 351-8742
Location

12816 Dornoch Court, Lee County, FL 33912

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,799

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
You won't want to miss out on this 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom single family home with sweeping lake views and 2 car attached garage. Home features large open concept kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and easy to clean tile floors.

This home comes with a golf membership that is transferable to the tenant including Summer reciprocal play with other communities.

Cross Creek is centrally located in beautiful Fort Myers Florida. Whole Foods Plaza is right around the corner and just down the street you will find the Bell Tower Shops, shopping, stadiums, and many restaurants. With its newly renovated golf course, clubhouse, swimming pools and beautifully maintained landscaping it the perfect choice for your next home.

Golf Membership Deposit $200 (Refundable) +Green Fees

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12816 Dornoch CT have any available units?
12816 Dornoch CT has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12816 Dornoch CT have?
Some of 12816 Dornoch CT's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12816 Dornoch CT currently offering any rent specials?
12816 Dornoch CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12816 Dornoch CT pet-friendly?
No, 12816 Dornoch CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 12816 Dornoch CT offer parking?
Yes, 12816 Dornoch CT offers parking.
Does 12816 Dornoch CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12816 Dornoch CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12816 Dornoch CT have a pool?
Yes, 12816 Dornoch CT has a pool.
Does 12816 Dornoch CT have accessible units?
No, 12816 Dornoch CT does not have accessible units.
Does 12816 Dornoch CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12816 Dornoch CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12816 Dornoch CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12816 Dornoch CT does not have units with air conditioning.
