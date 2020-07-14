All apartments in Lee County
Last updated June 2 2020 at 3:59 PM

10220 Bellavista CIR

10220 Bellavista Circle · (239) 821-6038
Location

10220 Bellavista Circle, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1402 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2160 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Available Now, if you want to spend more days in Florida this beautiful furnished unit is ready for you.......Best Location. Resort style living at its finest. Magnificent 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bath first floor residence awaits you. This residence is completely tiled with the exception of two bedrooms. The kitchen and bathrooms have wooden cabinetry, there are granite counter tops in the kitchen, and corian in the two bathrooms. This highly desirable open floor plan has over sized sliding glass doors with unencumbered private landscaped view. There is a large air conditioned storage room. This unit is within walking distance to the Beach, Cabanas, Beach Club, Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, Pool, Restaurants and Marina.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10220 Bellavista CIR have any available units?
10220 Bellavista CIR has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10220 Bellavista CIR have?
Some of 10220 Bellavista CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10220 Bellavista CIR currently offering any rent specials?
10220 Bellavista CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10220 Bellavista CIR pet-friendly?
No, 10220 Bellavista CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 10220 Bellavista CIR offer parking?
No, 10220 Bellavista CIR does not offer parking.
Does 10220 Bellavista CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10220 Bellavista CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10220 Bellavista CIR have a pool?
Yes, 10220 Bellavista CIR has a pool.
Does 10220 Bellavista CIR have accessible units?
No, 10220 Bellavista CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 10220 Bellavista CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10220 Bellavista CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10220 Bellavista CIR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10220 Bellavista CIR has units with air conditioning.
