10220 Bellavista CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Available Now, if you want to spend more days in Florida this beautiful furnished unit is ready for you.......Best Location. Resort style living at its finest. Magnificent 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bath first floor residence awaits you. This residence is completely tiled with the exception of two bedrooms. The kitchen and bathrooms have wooden cabinetry, there are granite counter tops in the kitchen, and corian in the two bathrooms. This highly desirable open floor plan has over sized sliding glass doors with unencumbered private landscaped view. There is a large air conditioned storage room. This unit is within walking distance to the Beach, Cabanas, Beach Club, Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, Pool, Restaurants and Marina.