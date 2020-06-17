LECANTO * Center of Citrus County *Triplex Updated, 1 bedroom 1 bath, living room open floor plan, kitchen, walk in shower in bath, ceramic tile flooring and updated kitchen. Lawn, water & garbage included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 798 Yellowwood Terrace have any available units?
798 Yellowwood Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lecanto, FL.
What amenities does 798 Yellowwood Terrace have?
Some of 798 Yellowwood Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 798 Yellowwood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
798 Yellowwood Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.