All apartments in Lecanto
Find more places like 798 Yellowwood Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lecanto, FL
/
798 Yellowwood Terrace
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

798 Yellowwood Terrace

798 South Yellow Wood Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

798 South Yellow Wood Terrace, Lecanto, FL 34461

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
LECANTO * Center of Citrus County *Triplex Updated, 1 bedroom 1 bath, living room open floor plan, kitchen, walk in shower in bath, ceramic tile flooring and updated kitchen. Lawn, water & garbage included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 798 Yellowwood Terrace have any available units?
798 Yellowwood Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lecanto, FL.
What amenities does 798 Yellowwood Terrace have?
Some of 798 Yellowwood Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 798 Yellowwood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
798 Yellowwood Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 798 Yellowwood Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 798 Yellowwood Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lecanto.
Does 798 Yellowwood Terrace offer parking?
No, 798 Yellowwood Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 798 Yellowwood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 798 Yellowwood Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 798 Yellowwood Terrace have a pool?
No, 798 Yellowwood Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 798 Yellowwood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 798 Yellowwood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 798 Yellowwood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 798 Yellowwood Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 798 Yellowwood Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 798 Yellowwood Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLGainesville, FLLakeland, FLPalm Harbor, FLOcala, FLTown 'n' Country, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLCitrus Hills, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLPine Ridge, FLBeverly Hills, FLHomosassa, FL
Crystal River, FLInverness, FLCitrus Springs, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLBrooksville, FLSouth Brooksville, FLBrookridge, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FLThe Villages, FLHudson, FLMeadow Oaks, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College