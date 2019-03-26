All apartments in Lealman
6627 27th Street N
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

6627 27th Street N

6627 27th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

6627 27th Street North, Lealman, FL 33702
Fairview Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,188 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4750480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6627 27th Street N have any available units?
6627 27th Street N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 6627 27th Street N have?
Some of 6627 27th Street N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6627 27th Street N currently offering any rent specials?
6627 27th Street N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6627 27th Street N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6627 27th Street N is pet friendly.
Does 6627 27th Street N offer parking?
No, 6627 27th Street N does not offer parking.
Does 6627 27th Street N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6627 27th Street N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6627 27th Street N have a pool?
Yes, 6627 27th Street N has a pool.
Does 6627 27th Street N have accessible units?
No, 6627 27th Street N does not have accessible units.
Does 6627 27th Street N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6627 27th Street N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6627 27th Street N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6627 27th Street N has units with air conditioning.
