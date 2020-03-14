All apartments in Lealman
Find more places like 5030 46th St N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lealman, FL
/
5030 46th St N
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

5030 46th St N

5030 46th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lealman
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5030 46th Street North, Lealman, FL 33714
Lealman

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*FEBRUARY MOVE IN* Centrally located 5/2 in St Petersburg!!!

Fenced in back yard

Updated Kitchen

Central heat & air

Washer & dryer hook up

Laminate/tile flooring in common areas

Plush carpet in the bedrooms

***PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS***

call today for more details or if you would like to see inside. (727) 532-3020

NO APPLICATION FEES! Bad credit? No problem!

Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the bbb and largo chamber of commerce

(RLNE4164797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5030 46th St N have any available units?
5030 46th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 5030 46th St N have?
Some of 5030 46th St N's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5030 46th St N currently offering any rent specials?
5030 46th St N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5030 46th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5030 46th St N is pet friendly.
Does 5030 46th St N offer parking?
No, 5030 46th St N does not offer parking.
Does 5030 46th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5030 46th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5030 46th St N have a pool?
No, 5030 46th St N does not have a pool.
Does 5030 46th St N have accessible units?
No, 5030 46th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 5030 46th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5030 46th St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5030 46th St N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5030 46th St N has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lealman 1 BedroomsLealman 2 Bedrooms
Lealman Apartments with ParkingLealman Dog Friendly Apartments
Lealman Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FL
Holmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg