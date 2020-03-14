Rent Calculator
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5030 46th St N
5030 46th Street North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5030 46th Street North, Lealman, FL 33714
Lealman
Amenities
w/d hookup
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*FEBRUARY MOVE IN* Centrally located 5/2 in St Petersburg!!!
Fenced in back yard
Updated Kitchen
Central heat & air
Washer & dryer hook up
Laminate/tile flooring in common areas
Plush carpet in the bedrooms
***PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS***
call today for more details or if you would like to see inside. (727) 532-3020
NO APPLICATION FEES! Bad credit? No problem!
Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the bbb and largo chamber of commerce
(RLNE4164797)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5030 46th St N have any available units?
5030 46th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lealman, FL
.
What amenities does 5030 46th St N have?
Some of 5030 46th St N's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5030 46th St N currently offering any rent specials?
5030 46th St N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5030 46th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5030 46th St N is pet friendly.
Does 5030 46th St N offer parking?
No, 5030 46th St N does not offer parking.
Does 5030 46th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5030 46th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5030 46th St N have a pool?
No, 5030 46th St N does not have a pool.
Does 5030 46th St N have accessible units?
No, 5030 46th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 5030 46th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5030 46th St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5030 46th St N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5030 46th St N has units with air conditioning.
