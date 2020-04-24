4781 Tropical Terrace North

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance key fob access

Spring Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by April 20th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!



Recently renovated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom single family home in Saint Petersburg! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to restaurants, beaches, and major highways! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features will include: Smart Home App for Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Granite Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and One Covered Parking Space. Energy Efficient Features can save you more than $500 a year! Amenity Fees May Apply. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years are available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://www.nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.