Home
/
Lealman, FL
/
4781 Tropical Terrace North
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:15 PM

4781 Tropical Terrace North

4781 Tropical Terrace North · No Longer Available
Location

4781 Tropical Terrace North, Lealman, FL 33714
Lealman

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
key fob access
Spring Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by April 20th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

Recently renovated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom single family home in Saint Petersburg! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to restaurants, beaches, and major highways! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features will include: Smart Home App for Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Granite Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and One Covered Parking Space. Energy Efficient Features can save you more than $500 a year! Amenity Fees May Apply. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years are available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://www.nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4781 Tropical Terrace North have any available units?
4781 Tropical Terrace North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 4781 Tropical Terrace North have?
Some of 4781 Tropical Terrace North's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4781 Tropical Terrace North currently offering any rent specials?
4781 Tropical Terrace North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4781 Tropical Terrace North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4781 Tropical Terrace North is pet friendly.
Does 4781 Tropical Terrace North offer parking?
Yes, 4781 Tropical Terrace North offers parking.
Does 4781 Tropical Terrace North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4781 Tropical Terrace North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4781 Tropical Terrace North have a pool?
No, 4781 Tropical Terrace North does not have a pool.
Does 4781 Tropical Terrace North have accessible units?
No, 4781 Tropical Terrace North does not have accessible units.
Does 4781 Tropical Terrace North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4781 Tropical Terrace North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4781 Tropical Terrace North have units with air conditioning?
No, 4781 Tropical Terrace North does not have units with air conditioning.

