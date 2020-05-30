All apartments in Lealman
4700 50th Avenue North
Last updated May 30 2020 at 3:41 PM

4700 50th Avenue North

4700 50th Avenue North · (402) 262-4700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4700 50th Avenue North, Lealman, FL 33714
Lealman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
key fob access
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
key fob access
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in St Petersburg features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Master Suite, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, and Private Driveway. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 50th Avenue North have any available units?
4700 50th Avenue North has a unit available for $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4700 50th Avenue North have?
Some of 4700 50th Avenue North's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4700 50th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
4700 50th Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 50th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4700 50th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 4700 50th Avenue North offer parking?
No, 4700 50th Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 4700 50th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4700 50th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 50th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 4700 50th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 4700 50th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 4700 50th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 50th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4700 50th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4700 50th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 4700 50th Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
