Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM

4462 45th Street

4462 45th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

4462 45th Street North, Lealman, FL 33714
Lealman

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
St Petersburg, 3/2 updated remodeled - St. Petersburg. Totally updated 3 bed/ 2 bath with large fenced yard. New kitchen appliances tile through out. Covered patio side porch.
Pets ok with fee.

(RLNE5743427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4462 45th Street have any available units?
4462 45th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
Is 4462 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4462 45th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4462 45th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4462 45th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4462 45th Street offer parking?
No, 4462 45th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4462 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4462 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4462 45th Street have a pool?
No, 4462 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4462 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 4462 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4462 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4462 45th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4462 45th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4462 45th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

