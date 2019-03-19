All apartments in Lealman
Find more places like 4417 43rd Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lealman, FL
/
4417 43rd Avenue N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4417 43rd Avenue N

4417 43rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lealman
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4417 43rd Avenue North, Lealman, FL 33714
Lealman

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Open Concept Home with Fenced Yard
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,222 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home asso

(RLNE4604667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4417 43rd Avenue N have any available units?
4417 43rd Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 4417 43rd Avenue N have?
Some of 4417 43rd Avenue N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4417 43rd Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
4417 43rd Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 43rd Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4417 43rd Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 4417 43rd Avenue N offer parking?
No, 4417 43rd Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 4417 43rd Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4417 43rd Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 43rd Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 4417 43rd Avenue N has a pool.
Does 4417 43rd Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 4417 43rd Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 43rd Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4417 43rd Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 4417 43rd Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4417 43rd Avenue N has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lealman 2 BedroomsLealman 3 Bedrooms
Lealman Apartments with BalconiesLealman Apartments with Parking
Lealman Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLHernando Beach, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLBeacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg