4320 40th Street North

Amenities
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,199/month OR 7 months @ $1,249/month
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Square Footage: 942 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1947
Property Type: Single Family Home
Construction: Wood-frame
Floors: 1 story
Appliances Included: Fridge & Range
Parking: Parking pad
Laundry: Inside
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$500 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max, may be required to have renters or pet insurance to cover liability for bites.
NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
New ceramic tile throughout
New Granite Counter tops
New Wood Cabinets
Bonus Room/3rd Bedroom/Office
LEASE INFO:
Duration: 7 months or 1 Year
Date Available for move in: Immediate
Deposit: 1 months rent +
Application Fee: $65 for first adult over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent pay stubs and/or proof of income.
PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners
813-494-2595
Online Application: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals
BEWARE OF SCAMS!