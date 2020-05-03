All apartments in Lealman
Find more places like 4320 40th Street North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lealman, FL
/
4320 40th Street North
Last updated May 3 2020 at 4:21 AM

4320 40th Street North

4320 40th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lealman
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4320 40th Street North, Lealman, FL 33714
Lealman

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,199/month OR 7 months @ $1,249/month
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Square Footage: 942 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1947
Property Type: Single Family Home
Construction: Wood-frame
Floors: 1 story
Appliances Included: Fridge & Range
Parking: Parking pad
Laundry: Inside
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$500 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max, may be required to have renters or pet insurance to cover liability for bites.

NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
New ceramic tile throughout
New Granite Counter tops
New Wood Cabinets
Bonus Room/3rd Bedroom/Office

LEASE INFO:
Duration: 7 months or 1 Year
Date Available for move in: Immediate
Deposit: 1 months rent +
Application Fee: $65 for first adult over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent pay stubs and/or proof of income.

PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners
813-494-2595

Online Application: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals

BEWARE OF SCAMS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 40th Street North have any available units?
4320 40th Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 4320 40th Street North have?
Some of 4320 40th Street North's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 40th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
4320 40th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 40th Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4320 40th Street North is pet friendly.
Does 4320 40th Street North offer parking?
Yes, 4320 40th Street North offers parking.
Does 4320 40th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4320 40th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 40th Street North have a pool?
No, 4320 40th Street North does not have a pool.
Does 4320 40th Street North have accessible units?
No, 4320 40th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 40th Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4320 40th Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4320 40th Street North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4320 40th Street North has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lealman 1 BedroomsLealman 2 Bedrooms
Lealman Apartments with ParkingLealman Dog Friendly Apartments
Lealman Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FL
Holmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg