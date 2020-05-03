4320 40th Street North

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

KEY FEATURES:

Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,199/month OR 7 months @ $1,249/month

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Square Footage: 942 sq.ft.

Year Built: 1947

Property Type: Single Family Home

Construction: Wood-frame

Floors: 1 story

Appliances Included: Fridge & Range

Parking: Parking pad

Laundry: Inside

Central AC: Yes

Section 8: No

Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$500 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max, may be required to have renters or pet insurance to cover liability for bites.



NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

New ceramic tile throughout

New Granite Counter tops

New Wood Cabinets

Bonus Room/3rd Bedroom/Office



LEASE INFO:

Duration: 7 months or 1 Year

Date Available for move in: Immediate

Deposit: 1 months rent +

Application Fee: $65 for first adult over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent pay stubs and/or proof of income.



PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:

Real Estate Management Partners

813-494-2595



Online Application: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals



BEWARE OF SCAMS!