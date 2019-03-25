BEAUTIFUL 2 BED 1 BATH DUPLEX. CERAMIC TILE AND NEWER PAINT THROUGHOUT. NICE SIZED HOME WITH TWO LARGE BEDROOMS AND PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACES. NEAR TO MANY AMENITIES INCLUDING SHOPPING CENTERS, RESTAURANTS AND MUCH MORE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4248 46TH AVENUE N have any available units?
4248 46TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
Is 4248 46TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
4248 46TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.