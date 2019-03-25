All apartments in Lealman
4248 46TH AVENUE N

4248 46th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

4248 46th Ave N, Lealman, FL 33714
Lealman

Amenities

ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 2 BED 1 BATH DUPLEX. CERAMIC TILE AND NEWER PAINT THROUGHOUT. NICE SIZED HOME WITH TWO LARGE BEDROOMS AND PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACES. NEAR TO MANY AMENITIES INCLUDING SHOPPING CENTERS, RESTAURANTS AND MUCH MORE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4248 46TH AVENUE N have any available units?
4248 46TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
Is 4248 46TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
4248 46TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4248 46TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 4248 46TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lealman.
Does 4248 46TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 4248 46TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 4248 46TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4248 46TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4248 46TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 4248 46TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 4248 46TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 4248 46TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 4248 46TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4248 46TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4248 46TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4248 46TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
