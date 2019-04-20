4198 46th St N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 2/1 house for rent in St. Pete! - Call today to schedule an appointment to see this great 2 bedroom 1 bath home located on a corner lot. Home features fresh paint, tile flooring through out main living areas of the home and a kitchen with dishwasher included. Home also features nice yard and a fenced in porch!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



If you would like to schedule a showing please call our office at:



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE4821878)