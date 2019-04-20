All apartments in Lealman
Find more places like 4198 46th St N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lealman, FL
/
4198 46th St N
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM

4198 46th St N

4198 46th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lealman
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4198 46th Street North, Lealman, FL 33714
Lealman

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2/1 house for rent in St. Pete! - Call today to schedule an appointment to see this great 2 bedroom 1 bath home located on a corner lot. Home features fresh paint, tile flooring through out main living areas of the home and a kitchen with dishwasher included. Home also features nice yard and a fenced in porch!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

If you would like to schedule a showing please call our office at:

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE4821878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4198 46th St N have any available units?
4198 46th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 4198 46th St N have?
Some of 4198 46th St N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4198 46th St N currently offering any rent specials?
4198 46th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4198 46th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4198 46th St N is pet friendly.
Does 4198 46th St N offer parking?
No, 4198 46th St N does not offer parking.
Does 4198 46th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4198 46th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4198 46th St N have a pool?
No, 4198 46th St N does not have a pool.
Does 4198 46th St N have accessible units?
Yes, 4198 46th St N has accessible units.
Does 4198 46th St N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4198 46th St N has units with dishwashers.
Does 4198 46th St N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4198 46th St N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lealman 2 BedroomsLealman 3 Bedrooms
Lealman Apartments with BalconiesLealman Apartments with Parking
Lealman Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLHernando Beach, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLBeacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg