Home
/
Lealman, FL
/
4131 FARGO STREET N
Last updated June 30 2019 at 6:24 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4131 FARGO STREET N
4131 Fargo Street North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4131 Fargo Street North, Lealman, FL 33714
Amenities
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
refurbished and refreshed 3-2 large yard close to 34st n & 38th ave n & I 275 laminate and tile through out, inside utility room. property is on dead end street
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4131 FARGO STREET N have any available units?
4131 FARGO STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lealman, FL
.
What amenities does 4131 FARGO STREET N have?
Some of 4131 FARGO STREET N's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 4131 FARGO STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4131 FARGO STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 FARGO STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 4131 FARGO STREET N is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Lealman
.
Does 4131 FARGO STREET N offer parking?
No, 4131 FARGO STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 4131 FARGO STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4131 FARGO STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 FARGO STREET N have a pool?
No, 4131 FARGO STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 4131 FARGO STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4131 FARGO STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 FARGO STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4131 FARGO STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Does 4131 FARGO STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4131 FARGO STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
