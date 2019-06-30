All apartments in Lealman
4131 FARGO STREET N
Last updated June 30 2019 at 6:24 AM

4131 FARGO STREET N

4131 Fargo Street North · No Longer Available
Location

4131 Fargo Street North, Lealman, FL 33714

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refurbished and refreshed 3-2 large yard close to 34st n & 38th ave n & I 275 laminate and tile through out, inside utility room. property is on dead end street

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

