Home
/
Lealman, FL
/
3947 Mohr Avenue North
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

3947 Mohr Avenue North

3947 Mohr Avenue North · (813) 328-1898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Lealman
2 Bedrooms
Furnished Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

3947 Mohr Avenue North, Lealman, FL 33714
Lealman

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$1,070

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1759898

A coveted rental unit in St. Petersburg! Your next home includes: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Central Air, and Ceiling fans.

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3947 Mohr Avenue North have any available units?
3947 Mohr Avenue North has a unit available for $1,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3947 Mohr Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
3947 Mohr Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3947 Mohr Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 3947 Mohr Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lealman.
Does 3947 Mohr Avenue North offer parking?
No, 3947 Mohr Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 3947 Mohr Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3947 Mohr Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3947 Mohr Avenue North have a pool?
No, 3947 Mohr Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 3947 Mohr Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 3947 Mohr Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 3947 Mohr Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3947 Mohr Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3947 Mohr Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3947 Mohr Avenue North has units with air conditioning.
