Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Adorable 2/1 in St. Petersburg. This is a great little place that's been remodeled and upgraded throughout. A nice little bonus room in the back, plus a screened patio and nice sized, completely fenced back yard. This little gem is just minutes away from so many great things to do and see.