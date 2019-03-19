All apartments in Lealman
Find more places like 3700 N 56th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lealman, FL
/
3700 N 56th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3700 N 56th Ave

3700 56th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lealman
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3700 56th Avenue North, Lealman, FL 33714
Lealman

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Lovely 2/1 apartment in Lakewood community. LAKEFRONT COMMUNITY WITH RESORT STYLE AMENITIES!
Offers modern clubhouse with fitness center, tennis courts, pool, sundeck overlooking the lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 N 56th Ave have any available units?
3700 N 56th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 3700 N 56th Ave have?
Some of 3700 N 56th Ave's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 N 56th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3700 N 56th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 N 56th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3700 N 56th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lealman.
Does 3700 N 56th Ave offer parking?
No, 3700 N 56th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3700 N 56th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 N 56th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 N 56th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3700 N 56th Ave has a pool.
Does 3700 N 56th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3700 N 56th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 N 56th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3700 N 56th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3700 N 56th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3700 N 56th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lealman 2 BedroomsLealman 3 Bedrooms
Lealman Apartments with BalconiesLealman Apartments with Parking
Lealman Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLHernando Beach, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLBeacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg