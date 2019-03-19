Rent Calculator
Lealman, FL
3700 N 56th Ave
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3700 N 56th Ave
3700 56th Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Location
3700 56th Avenue North, Lealman, FL 33714
Lealman
Amenities
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Lovely 2/1 apartment in Lakewood community. LAKEFRONT COMMUNITY WITH RESORT STYLE AMENITIES!
Offers modern clubhouse with fitness center, tennis courts, pool, sundeck overlooking the lake.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3700 N 56th Ave have any available units?
3700 N 56th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lealman, FL
.
What amenities does 3700 N 56th Ave have?
Some of 3700 N 56th Ave's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3700 N 56th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3700 N 56th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 N 56th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3700 N 56th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lealman
.
Does 3700 N 56th Ave offer parking?
No, 3700 N 56th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3700 N 56th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 N 56th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 N 56th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3700 N 56th Ave has a pool.
Does 3700 N 56th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3700 N 56th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 N 56th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3700 N 56th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3700 N 56th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3700 N 56th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
