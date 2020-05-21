All apartments in Lealman
3548 56th Ave N
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

3548 56th Ave N

3548 56th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3548 56th Avenue North, Lealman, FL 33714
Lealman

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Cute 4bdrm/1.5Bath House with HUGE Yard ** Section 8 OK ** Ready Now - 3548 56th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL
$1,250.00/month
$1,250.00/Security Deposit
$39.00 Application fee

Cute 4bdrm/1.5bath House
Recently renovated
Huge yard
Ample parking

Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate

Rental requirements:
?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Income of 3 times the rent (Unless section 8)
?No recent criminal history
?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)
?Active checking account
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs:
First & deposit (unless section 8), if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owners discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**

Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***

(RLNE5503006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3548 56th Ave N have any available units?
3548 56th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
Is 3548 56th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3548 56th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3548 56th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3548 56th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lealman.
Does 3548 56th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3548 56th Ave N offers parking.
Does 3548 56th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3548 56th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3548 56th Ave N have a pool?
No, 3548 56th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3548 56th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3548 56th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3548 56th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3548 56th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3548 56th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3548 56th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

