Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:55 AM

2825 58TH AVENUE N

2825 58th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2825 58th Avenue North, Lealman, FL 33714

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Studio apartment in North St Pete available 5/15. Unit is 1/2 of a duplex and is located in close proximity to I-275, 54th Ave, and 34th St. Water, sewer and trash is included. Make your appointment to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 58TH AVENUE N have any available units?
2825 58TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
Is 2825 58TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2825 58TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 58TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 2825 58TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lealman.
Does 2825 58TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 2825 58TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 2825 58TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 58TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 58TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2825 58TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2825 58TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2825 58TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 58TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2825 58TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2825 58TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2825 58TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
