2825 58TH AVENUE N

Studio apartment in North St Pete available 5/15. Unit is 1/2 of a duplex and is located in close proximity to I-275, 54th Ave, and 34th St. Water, sewer and trash is included. Make your appointment to view.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
