2/1 home for rent about 900 sqft with no carpet ??. Close to Beach, Downtown, 34th Street and I-275. busline. Two bedrooms and mother in law with a door connected. house has backyard, shed and carpool. house is all fenced. . Water is paid by owner. 2 bedrooms has been updated This home has a private fenced back yard and is in a great location. There is also private parking that is covered behind the home. The kitchen is newly updated and the home is pet friendly



2812 41st Ave N

Saint Petersburg, FL 33714



