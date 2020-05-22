All apartments in Lealman
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

2812 41st Ave N

2812 41st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2812 41st Avenue North, Lealman, FL 33714

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
2/1 home for rent about 900 sqft with no carpet ??. Close to Beach, Downtown, 34th Street and I-275. busline. Two bedrooms and mother in law with a door connected. house has backyard, shed and carpool. house is all fenced. . Water is paid by owner. 2 bedrooms has been updated This home has a private fenced back yard and is in a great location. There is also private parking that is covered behind the home. The kitchen is newly updated and the home is pet friendly

2812 41st Ave N
Saint Petersburg, FL 33714

(RLNE5760821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2812 41st Ave N have any available units?
2812 41st Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 2812 41st Ave N have?
Some of 2812 41st Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2812 41st Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2812 41st Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 41st Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2812 41st Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2812 41st Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2812 41st Ave N offers parking.
Does 2812 41st Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2812 41st Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 41st Ave N have a pool?
Yes, 2812 41st Ave N has a pool.
Does 2812 41st Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2812 41st Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 41st Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2812 41st Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2812 41st Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2812 41st Ave N has units with air conditioning.

