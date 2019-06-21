Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lealman, FL
/
2764 N 46TH AVENUE
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2764 N 46TH AVENUE
2764 46th Ave N
·
No Longer Available
Location
2764 46th Ave N, Lealman, FL 33714
Amenities
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable 2 bed 1 bath apartment available by April 9th! Tile flooring throughout and includes private backyard. Front driveway parking is very convenient. Don't wait this apartment wont last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2764 N 46TH AVENUE have any available units?
2764 N 46TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lealman, FL
.
Is 2764 N 46TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2764 N 46TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2764 N 46TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2764 N 46TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lealman
.
Does 2764 N 46TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2764 N 46TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2764 N 46TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2764 N 46TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2764 N 46TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2764 N 46TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2764 N 46TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2764 N 46TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2764 N 46TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2764 N 46TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2764 N 46TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2764 N 46TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
