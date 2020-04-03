All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 100 CIRCUIT ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel, FL
/
100 CIRCUIT ROAD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

100 CIRCUIT ROAD

100 Circuit Road · (941) 321-6858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

100 Circuit Road, Laurel, FL 34275

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
***Please Note: This is a boat dry slip for rent in a marina. This is not a residence.***

Below Market Value Rent! No long term commitment! Unlimited drops. Fuel discount. Ice, bait and ship's store. Clean restrooms and clean shower facilities on premise. Factory authorized Mercury service center. Back up world class boating with world class, hassle-free storage at Gulf Harbor Marina off Albee Farm Road. Free parking. Minutes to the Venice Inlet and Gulf of Mexico. Great restaurants and destinations in either direction. Proof of insurance required by Marina. First and last month's rent due at signing. Call owner to get this special monthly rate. Site visits only during Marina operating hours, 8:00 - 4:30 7 days.

***INSURANCE UPDATE*** GHMCA now requires $300,000 liability insurance, with GHMCA named as Additional Insured.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 CIRCUIT ROAD have any available units?
100 CIRCUIT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, FL.
Is 100 CIRCUIT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
100 CIRCUIT ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 CIRCUIT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 100 CIRCUIT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 100 CIRCUIT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 100 CIRCUIT ROAD does offer parking.
Does 100 CIRCUIT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 CIRCUIT ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 CIRCUIT ROAD have a pool?
No, 100 CIRCUIT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 100 CIRCUIT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 100 CIRCUIT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 100 CIRCUIT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 CIRCUIT ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 CIRCUIT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 CIRCUIT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 100 CIRCUIT ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laurel 2 BedroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Laurel Apartments with GarageLaurel Apartments with Gym
Laurel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Valrico, FLSeminole, FLIona, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLSiesta Key, FLSarasota Springs, FLSt. James City, FL
South Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLMcGregor, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLNorth Sarasota, FLBee Ridge, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLOsprey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity