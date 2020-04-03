100 CIRCUIT ROAD

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

***Please Note: This is a boat dry slip for rent in a marina. This is not a residence.***



Below Market Value Rent! No long term commitment! Unlimited drops. Fuel discount. Ice, bait and ship's store. Clean restrooms and clean shower facilities on premise. Factory authorized Mercury service center. Back up world class boating with world class, hassle-free storage at Gulf Harbor Marina off Albee Farm Road. Free parking. Minutes to the Venice Inlet and Gulf of Mexico. Great restaurants and destinations in either direction. Proof of insurance required by Marina. First and last month's rent due at signing. Call owner to get this special monthly rate. Site visits only during Marina operating hours, 8:00 - 4:30 7 days.



***INSURANCE UPDATE*** GHMCA now requires $300,000 liability insurance, with GHMCA named as Additional Insured.