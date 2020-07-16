All apartments in Lauderhill
Find more places like 4341 NW 16th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lauderhill, FL
/
4341 NW 16th Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

4341 NW 16th Street

4341 Northwest 16th Street · (847) 865-9309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lauderhill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4341 Northwest 16th Street, Lauderhill, FL 33313

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1005 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
First floor, Lightly Unit in Corner (lots of windows), Window terrace with lock door, parking in front of your door, big size rooms, at least 1 people on the lease must be 55+, 650 credit +, total household $45,000.00+, the other occupant must me of legal age. No pets. Very Active Clubhouse, Two Pools (one heated), GYM, Min distance To Lauderhill Golf Course, Very Well and mint Maintenance Property. All buildings just painted. Hurricane Shutters. Publix and mall min distance. Medical on site. Security 24. Janitor and maintenance on site 7 days.Unit cover more than 1200sqf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4341 NW 16th Street have any available units?
4341 NW 16th Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4341 NW 16th Street have?
Some of 4341 NW 16th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4341 NW 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4341 NW 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4341 NW 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4341 NW 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderhill.
Does 4341 NW 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4341 NW 16th Street offers parking.
Does 4341 NW 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4341 NW 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4341 NW 16th Street have a pool?
Yes, 4341 NW 16th Street has a pool.
Does 4341 NW 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 4341 NW 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4341 NW 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4341 NW 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4341 NW 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4341 NW 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4341 NW 16th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Inverrary 441
1196 NW 40th Ave
Lauderhill, FL 33313
Heron Landing
5350 NW 88th Ave
Lauderhill, FL 33351
2500 Inverrary
2580 NW 56th Ave
Lauderhill, FL 33313
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St
Lauderhill, FL 33313

Similar Pages

Lauderhill 1 BedroomsLauderhill 2 BedroomsLauderhill Apartments with Parking
Lauderhill Apartments with PoolsLauderhill Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
North Miami Beach, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity