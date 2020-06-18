All apartments in Lauderhill
Find more places like 3850 NW 5th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lauderhill, FL
/
3850 NW 5th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

3850 NW 5th Street

3850 Northwest 5th Street · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lauderhill
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3850 Northwest 5th Street, Lauderhill, FL 33311
Broward Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3850 NW 5th St Lauderhill FL · Avail. now

$1,949

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,344 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5690638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3850 NW 5th Street have any available units?
3850 NW 5th Street has a unit available for $1,949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3850 NW 5th Street have?
Some of 3850 NW 5th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3850 NW 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3850 NW 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3850 NW 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3850 NW 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderhill.
Does 3850 NW 5th Street offer parking?
No, 3850 NW 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3850 NW 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3850 NW 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3850 NW 5th Street have a pool?
Yes, 3850 NW 5th Street has a pool.
Does 3850 NW 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 3850 NW 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3850 NW 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3850 NW 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3850 NW 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3850 NW 5th Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3850 NW 5th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2500 Inverrary
2580 NW 56th Ave
Lauderhill, FL 33313
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St
Lauderhill, FL 33313
Inverrary 441
1196 NW 40th Ave
Lauderhill, FL 33313
Heron Landing
5350 NW 88th Ave
Lauderhill, FL 33351

Similar Pages

Lauderhill 1 BedroomsLauderhill 2 Bedrooms
Lauderhill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLauderhill Apartments with Pool
Lauderhill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FL
North Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity