3740 Inverrary Dr

Amenities
Fully beautifully furnished, flat screen TV - 1 BR/1.5 Baths with lake view for Rent starting from $1,399 in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities. The address is 3710 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill FL 33319 International Village condo.
Price is based on an annual lease. Short term leases are available at higher rates.
Please call Douglas Meyers 954-486-0037 or 954-253-0687 (cell)
!!! Requirements: !!!
- no dogs allowed
- provable income of $40,000 per year
- credit score of 670 (or good credit)
$100 Cable TV Package, water and exterminating are included free!...you just pay for electric.
Amenities include:
24-hour manned security
On-site management
5 lighted tennis courts
2 pools: Indoor heated, Outdoor w/ Jacuzzis
3 Saunas
Gym / Yoga room with flat screen TV
Women’s & men’s locker rooms
Indoor racquetball w/ viewing gallery
BBQ area w/ brick oven
Billiard room
Ping Pong
Indoor driving golf range
Card rooms
Library with computers and free Internet
English tea shop / restaurant
Beauty parlour / Full service salon
Large Great room with fire place
6 mins drive to the Turnpike and Commercial Blvd, 10 mins drive to I-95, 25 mins drive to Fort Lauderdale beach.