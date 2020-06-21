All apartments in Lauderhill
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:23 AM

3740 Inverrary Dr

3740 Inverrary Drive · (954) 253-0687
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3740 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL 33319

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit E2K · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
racquetball court
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
tennis court
yoga
Fully beautifully furnished, flat screen TV - 1 BR/1.5 Baths with lake view for Rent starting from $1,399 in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities. The address is 3710 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill FL 33319 International Village condo.
Price is based on an annual lease. Short term leases are available at higher rates.
 Follow this site to see all available apts for rent: www.apts-rent.com
 Please call Douglas Meyers 954-486-0037 or 954-253-0687 (cell)
!!! Requirements: !!! - no dogs allowed - provable income of $40,000 per year
- credit score of 670 (or good credit)  $100 Cable TV Package, water and exterminating are included free!...you just pay for electric.

Amenities include: 24-hour manned security On-site management 5 lighted tennis courts  2 pools: Indoor heated, Outdoor w/ Jacuzzis 3 Saunas  Gym / Yoga room with flat screen TV
Women’s & men’s locker rooms Indoor racquetball w/ viewing gallery BBQ area w/ brick oven Billiard room Ping Pong
Indoor driving golf range
Card rooms
Library with computers and free Internet
English tea shop / restaurant
Beauty parlour / Full service salon
Large Great room with fire place

6 mins drive to the Turnpike and Commercial Blvd, 10 mins drive to I-95, 25 mins drive to Fort Lauderdale beach. 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3740 Inverrary Dr have any available units?
3740 Inverrary Dr has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3740 Inverrary Dr have?
Some of 3740 Inverrary Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3740 Inverrary Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3740 Inverrary Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 Inverrary Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3740 Inverrary Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3740 Inverrary Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3740 Inverrary Dr does offer parking.
Does 3740 Inverrary Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3740 Inverrary Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 Inverrary Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3740 Inverrary Dr has a pool.
Does 3740 Inverrary Dr have accessible units?
No, 3740 Inverrary Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 Inverrary Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3740 Inverrary Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3740 Inverrary Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3740 Inverrary Dr has units with air conditioning.
