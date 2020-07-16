All apartments in Lauderhill
Last updated June 30 2020 at 3:50 PM

2651 Northwest 46th Avenue

2651 Northwest 46th Avenue · (754) 210-2667
Location

2651 Northwest 46th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL 33313
Holiday Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2651 Northwest 46th Avenue have any available units?
2651 Northwest 46th Avenue has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2651 Northwest 46th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2651 Northwest 46th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2651 Northwest 46th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2651 Northwest 46th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderhill.
Does 2651 Northwest 46th Avenue offer parking?
No, 2651 Northwest 46th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2651 Northwest 46th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2651 Northwest 46th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2651 Northwest 46th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2651 Northwest 46th Avenue has a pool.
Does 2651 Northwest 46th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2651 Northwest 46th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2651 Northwest 46th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2651 Northwest 46th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2651 Northwest 46th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2651 Northwest 46th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
