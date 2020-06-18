All apartments in Lauderhill
1960 Northwest 47th Avenue
Last updated May 4 2020 at 3:11 AM

1960 Northwest 47th Avenue

1960 Northwest 47th Avenue · (561) 291-7812
Location

1960 Northwest 47th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL 33313
Flair

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1664 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1441049

An elegant rental [property type Single family home in South East Florida! Your next home includes: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a back porch, one-car garage.

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Garage,Attached 1 Car Garage,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1960 Northwest 47th Avenue have any available units?
1960 Northwest 47th Avenue has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1960 Northwest 47th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1960 Northwest 47th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1960 Northwest 47th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1960 Northwest 47th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1960 Northwest 47th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1960 Northwest 47th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1960 Northwest 47th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1960 Northwest 47th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1960 Northwest 47th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1960 Northwest 47th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1960 Northwest 47th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1960 Northwest 47th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1960 Northwest 47th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1960 Northwest 47th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1960 Northwest 47th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1960 Northwest 47th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
