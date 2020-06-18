All apartments in Lauderdale Lakes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Canterbury Palms

Open Now until 5pm
3400 NW 29th St · (954) 733-6685
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3400 NW 29th St, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33311

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3412-105 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,215

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 3408-204 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,215

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3424-201 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,650

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canterbury Palms.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
playground
We are located in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. Conveniently located close to shopping centers, restaurants, parks, Turnpike, State Road 7 and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Lauderdale Lake is a Florida city just west of Fort Lauderdale. Lauderdale Lakes is located in north-central Broward County. It is adjacent to the following municipalities: Tamarac, Lauderhill, Fort Lauderdale and Oakland Park. Living in Lauderdale Lakes offers residents an urban suburban mix. Our beautiful one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes are ideal for individuals, young professionals, and families of all sizes! Your new home boasts a fully equipped kitchen, spacious bedrooms, large closets, and more! Find the perfect apartment home at Canterbury Palms Ranging from 551 to 1120 square feet, our community offers spacious one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments for households of all sizes. Call Canterbury Palms today to learn more about our current move-in specials!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Canterbury Palms have any available units?
Canterbury Palms has 3 units available starting at $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Canterbury Palms have?
Some of Canterbury Palms's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canterbury Palms currently offering any rent specials?
Canterbury Palms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Canterbury Palms pet-friendly?
No, Canterbury Palms is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderdale Lakes.
Does Canterbury Palms offer parking?
Yes, Canterbury Palms offers parking.
Does Canterbury Palms have units with washers and dryers?
No, Canterbury Palms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Canterbury Palms have a pool?
No, Canterbury Palms does not have a pool.
Does Canterbury Palms have accessible units?
No, Canterbury Palms does not have accessible units.
Does Canterbury Palms have units with dishwashers?
No, Canterbury Palms does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Canterbury Palms have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Canterbury Palms has units with air conditioning.
