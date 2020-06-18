Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance playground

We are located in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. Conveniently located close to shopping centers, restaurants, parks, Turnpike, State Road 7 and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Lauderdale Lake is a Florida city just west of Fort Lauderdale. Lauderdale Lakes is located in north-central Broward County. It is adjacent to the following municipalities: Tamarac, Lauderhill, Fort Lauderdale and Oakland Park. Living in Lauderdale Lakes offers residents an urban suburban mix. Our beautiful one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes are ideal for individuals, young professionals, and families of all sizes! Your new home boasts a fully equipped kitchen, spacious bedrooms, large closets, and more! Find the perfect apartment home at Canterbury Palms Ranging from 551 to 1120 square feet, our community offers spacious one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments for households of all sizes. Call Canterbury Palms today to learn more about our current move-in specials!