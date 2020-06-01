All apartments in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1481 S OCEAN BL
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:36 PM

1481 S OCEAN BL

1481 South Ocean Boulevard · (954) 629-5525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1481 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL 33062

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 228B · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 715 sqft

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
Stunning updated furnished one bedroom and 1.5 bath apartment across the street from the ocean with private
deeded ocean and beach access. This unit features impact windows and doors and a lovely screened patio with a view of the pool. Leisure Gardens offers Waterfront Living, a Community Pool, Shuffle Board, a Private Putting Green & Barbecue Area, Canal Dockage (when available) with Ocean Access and no Fixed Bridges, Beautiful Pool & Garden Views, Extra Storage and More... Hurry because this unit will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1481 S OCEAN BL have any available units?
1481 S OCEAN BL has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1481 S OCEAN BL have?
Some of 1481 S OCEAN BL's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1481 S OCEAN BL currently offering any rent specials?
1481 S OCEAN BL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1481 S OCEAN BL pet-friendly?
No, 1481 S OCEAN BL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
Does 1481 S OCEAN BL offer parking?
No, 1481 S OCEAN BL does not offer parking.
Does 1481 S OCEAN BL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1481 S OCEAN BL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1481 S OCEAN BL have a pool?
Yes, 1481 S OCEAN BL has a pool.
Does 1481 S OCEAN BL have accessible units?
No, 1481 S OCEAN BL does not have accessible units.
Does 1481 S OCEAN BL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1481 S OCEAN BL has units with dishwashers.
Does 1481 S OCEAN BL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1481 S OCEAN BL does not have units with air conditioning.
