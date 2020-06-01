1481 S OCEAN BL

Amenities
Stunning updated furnished one bedroom and 1.5 bath apartment across the street from the ocean with private
deeded ocean and beach access. This unit features impact windows and doors and a lovely screened patio with a view of the pool. Leisure Gardens offers Waterfront Living, a Community Pool, Shuffle Board, a Private Putting Green & Barbecue Area, Canal Dockage (when available) with Ocean Access and no Fixed Bridges, Beautiful Pool & Garden Views, Extra Storage and More... Hurry because this unit will not last.