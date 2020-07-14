All apartments in Largo
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Whispering Palms

13200 Wilcox Road · (727) 295-3065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL 33774

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1203 · Avail. now

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 932 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 932 sqft

Unit 601 · Avail. now

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 932 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Whispering Palms.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
conference room
e-payments
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away. Let us be the gateway to your future.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250 per pet
limit:
rent: $10 per pet/per month
restrictions: 65lbs, aggressive breeds, exotic animals
Parking Details: Assigned parking open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $75 per month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Whispering Palms have any available units?
Whispering Palms has 3 units available starting at $1,405 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Whispering Palms have?
Some of Whispering Palms's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Whispering Palms currently offering any rent specials?
Whispering Palms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Whispering Palms pet-friendly?
Yes, Whispering Palms is pet friendly.
Does Whispering Palms offer parking?
Yes, Whispering Palms offers parking.
Does Whispering Palms have units with washers and dryers?
No, Whispering Palms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Whispering Palms have a pool?
Yes, Whispering Palms has a pool.
Does Whispering Palms have accessible units?
No, Whispering Palms does not have accessible units.
Does Whispering Palms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Whispering Palms has units with dishwashers.
Does Whispering Palms have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Whispering Palms has units with air conditioning.

