Whispering Palms.

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250 per pet
limit:
rent: $10 per pet/per month
restrictions: 65lbs, aggressive breeds, exotic animals
Parking Details: Assigned parking open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $75 per month