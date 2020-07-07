Portofino at Largo

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool tennis court

Beautiful 715 sq feet apartment. Minutes from the beach. New bathroom. New cabinets and granite countertops. Community pool and tennis court. Water/ sewage included with the rent. Plenty of parking. $200 moving in fee is waived if contract is signed by 5/30/2020.