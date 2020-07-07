Beautiful 715 sq feet apartment. Minutes from the beach. New bathroom. New cabinets and granite countertops. Community pool and tennis court. Water/ sewage included with the rent. Plenty of parking. $200 moving in fee is waived if contract is signed by 5/30/2020.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Portofino at Largo have any available units?
Portofino at Largo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does Portofino at Largo have?
Some of Portofino at Largo's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Portofino at Largo currently offering any rent specials?
Portofino at Largo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Portofino at Largo pet-friendly?
Yes, Portofino at Largo is pet friendly.
Does Portofino at Largo offer parking?
Yes, Portofino at Largo offers parking.
Does Portofino at Largo have units with washers and dryers?
No, Portofino at Largo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Portofino at Largo have a pool?
Yes, Portofino at Largo has a pool.
Does Portofino at Largo have accessible units?
No, Portofino at Largo does not have accessible units.
Does Portofino at Largo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Portofino at Largo has units with dishwashers.
Does Portofino at Largo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Portofino at Largo has units with air conditioning.
