Largo, FL
Liv at Jasper
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

Liv at Jasper

55 Jasper Street · (727) 265-1877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 Jasper Street, Largo, FL 33770

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $795 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
internet access
Pet Friendly,w/d Facilities, High speed internet, Picnic area,Pet friendly, Pool, Storage area
Find your new home at 55 Jasper in Largo, FL. The 55 Jasper St. E location in the 33770 neighborhood of Largo is perfectly situated for work or play. Apartments here give you a variety of featured amenities. These include: patios, smoke-free options, and convenient on-site parking options. Let the leasing team show you everything this community has in store. Your new home awaits you at 55 Jasper. Contact us to discuss your new apartment.

55 Jasper St E largo,Fl 33770

call us at 7272651877 if you have any questions

(RLNE4993029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Liv at Jasper have any available units?
Liv at Jasper has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Liv at Jasper have?
Some of Liv at Jasper's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Liv at Jasper currently offering any rent specials?
Liv at Jasper isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Liv at Jasper pet-friendly?
Yes, Liv at Jasper is pet friendly.
Does Liv at Jasper offer parking?
Yes, Liv at Jasper does offer parking.
Does Liv at Jasper have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Liv at Jasper offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Liv at Jasper have a pool?
Yes, Liv at Jasper has a pool.
Does Liv at Jasper have accessible units?
No, Liv at Jasper does not have accessible units.
Does Liv at Jasper have units with dishwashers?
No, Liv at Jasper does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Liv at Jasper have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Liv at Jasper has units with air conditioning.
