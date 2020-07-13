Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car wash area clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage media room package receiving cats allowed cc payments dog grooming area e-payments internet access online portal

Welcome to your new home. Less than ten minutes from I-275, Charleston on 66 luxury apartments in Largo, FL is the perfect fit for you. With open kitchen floorplans, a plethora of high-end amenities, and breathtaking views, we’re the next step in comfortable living. We invite you to come tour our variety of floorplans. There’s something for everyone at Charleston on 66. Soak in the waterfront views in the heart of bustling Largo. If you’re looking for a fun, relaxing, and engaging living space, call us today to set up an appointment. Here your apartment isn’t just a home, it’s a way of life.



Sophisticated Living Spaces, Beautiful Amenities

For a trendy community that rewards its residents with luxurious amenities and deluxe apartments, look no further than Charleston on 66. Live the comfortable and relaxed Florida life in one of our many floorplans. When you’re not taking a load off at home, enjoy our state-of-the-art gym, beautiful pool, game room with billiards, and much more. Aft