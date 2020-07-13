All apartments in Largo
Charleston on 66
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

Charleston on 66

Open Now until 6pm
12700 66th Street N. · (833) 768-6788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
We are Currently Only Available for Virtual Interactions - Schedule Your Live Video Tour Today! *Get $750 Off Your First Month's Rent with $99 Down! Contact us for details.
Location

12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL 33773

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2321 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,347

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

Unit 2116 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,372

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

Unit 2414 · Avail. now

$1,397

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2128 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,594

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1203 sqft

Unit 1350 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,617

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Unit 2429 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1427 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1416 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Charleston on 66.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
cc payments
dog grooming area
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Welcome to your new home. Less than ten minutes from I-275, Charleston on 66 luxury apartments in Largo, FL is the perfect fit for you. With open kitchen floorplans, a plethora of high-end amenities, and breathtaking views, we’re the next step in comfortable living. We invite you to come tour our variety of floorplans. There’s something for everyone at Charleston on 66. Soak in the waterfront views in the heart of bustling Largo. If you’re looking for a fun, relaxing, and engaging living space, call us today to set up an appointment. Here your apartment isn’t just a home, it’s a way of life.

Sophisticated Living Spaces, Beautiful Amenities
For a trendy community that rewards its residents with luxurious amenities and deluxe apartments, look no further than Charleston on 66. Live the comfortable and relaxed Florida life in one of our many floorplans. When you’re not taking a load off at home, enjoy our state-of-the-art gym, beautiful pool, game room with billiards, and much more. Aft

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Charleston on 66 have any available units?
Charleston on 66 has 9 units available starting at $1,347 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Charleston on 66 have?
Some of Charleston on 66's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Charleston on 66 currently offering any rent specials?
Charleston on 66 is offering the following rent specials: We are Currently Only Available for Virtual Interactions - Schedule Your Live Video Tour Today! *Get $750 Off Your First Month's Rent with $99 Down! Contact us for details.
Is Charleston on 66 pet-friendly?
Yes, Charleston on 66 is pet friendly.
Does Charleston on 66 offer parking?
Yes, Charleston on 66 offers parking.
Does Charleston on 66 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Charleston on 66 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Charleston on 66 have a pool?
Yes, Charleston on 66 has a pool.
Does Charleston on 66 have accessible units?
No, Charleston on 66 does not have accessible units.
Does Charleston on 66 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Charleston on 66 has units with dishwashers.
Does Charleston on 66 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Charleston on 66 has units with air conditioning.
