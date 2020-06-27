All apartments in Largo
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:36 AM

803 MINDY COURT

803 Mindy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

803 Mindy Drive, Largo, FL 33771

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
55+ pet free community. Large two bedroom / one and a half bath townhome with oversized bedrooms. Completely remodeled kitchen with soft close drawers and tons of counterspace and an additional dry bar between dining room and living room. Downstairs is fully tiled with carpeted bedrooms upstairs. Large screened porch off dining room. Inside utility room with washer/dryer hookup. Downstairs updated half bath for your convenience. Upstairs bedrooms are huge with tons of closet space and a balcony off the front bedroom. Master is 240 sf and guest room is 210 sf, so plenty of room for your king sized bed! Basic cable, water and trash are included in the rent. Complex has a pool and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 MINDY COURT have any available units?
803 MINDY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 803 MINDY COURT have?
Some of 803 MINDY COURT's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 MINDY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
803 MINDY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 MINDY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 MINDY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 803 MINDY COURT offer parking?
No, 803 MINDY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 803 MINDY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 MINDY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 MINDY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 803 MINDY COURT has a pool.
Does 803 MINDY COURT have accessible units?
No, 803 MINDY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 803 MINDY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 MINDY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 803 MINDY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 MINDY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
