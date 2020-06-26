All apartments in Largo
Largo, FL
786 COLONY LANE
786 COLONY LANE

786 Colony Lane · No Longer Available
Location

786 Colony Lane, Largo, FL 33770

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Attractive and immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bath with an attached 1 car garage and Florida Room. This well maintained home is very light and bright and features neutral decor, newer wood look vinyl plant flooring in living room/dining room, 18" tile in the kitchen, foyer, hall and bathrooms, updated cook top, range hood, built in oven, water heater, a/c system and garage door, walk in closets in both bedrooms, bathroom updates and large semi-circular driveway. Great location near Taylor park and shopping and all conveniences close by. Small dog may be considered with non-refundable pet deposit. Owners are licensed real estate agents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 786 COLONY LANE have any available units?
786 COLONY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 786 COLONY LANE have?
Some of 786 COLONY LANE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 786 COLONY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
786 COLONY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 786 COLONY LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 786 COLONY LANE is pet friendly.
Does 786 COLONY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 786 COLONY LANE offers parking.
Does 786 COLONY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 786 COLONY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 786 COLONY LANE have a pool?
No, 786 COLONY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 786 COLONY LANE have accessible units?
No, 786 COLONY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 786 COLONY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 786 COLONY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 786 COLONY LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 786 COLONY LANE has units with air conditioning.
