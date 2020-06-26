786 COLONY LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Attractive and immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bath with an attached 1 car garage and Florida Room. This well maintained home is very light and bright and features neutral decor, newer wood look vinyl plant flooring in living room/dining room, 18" tile in the kitchen, foyer, hall and bathrooms, updated cook top, range hood, built in oven, water heater, a/c system and garage door, walk in closets in both bedrooms, bathroom updates and large semi-circular driveway. Great location near Taylor park and shopping and all conveniences close by. Small dog may be considered with non-refundable pet deposit. Owners are licensed real estate agents.