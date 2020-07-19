All apartments in Largo
7383 DANBURY WAY

7383 Danbury Way · No Longer Available
Location

7383 Danbury Way, Largo, FL 33764
Newport

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Conveniently located three bedroom plus den / two bath / one car garage split level pool home tucked back into a neighborhood near East Bay and Belcher. This spacious home has lots of storage everywhere you turn. Updated kitchen has all appliances, loads of cabinets and counter space and a breakfast bar. Laminate flooring in the large living room. Dining room opens to a deck overlooking the pool and the fenced yard - still plenty of yard even with the pool. One bedroom and den upstairs and an updated bathroom. Two more bedrooms downstairs and another updated bathroom. Large family room downstairs opens up to the pool area and has a washer/dryer hookup. Pool maintenance is included in the rent. Zoned for Frontier Elementary, Fitzgerald Middle and Pinellas Park High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7383 DANBURY WAY have any available units?
7383 DANBURY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 7383 DANBURY WAY have?
Some of 7383 DANBURY WAY's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7383 DANBURY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7383 DANBURY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7383 DANBURY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7383 DANBURY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 7383 DANBURY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 7383 DANBURY WAY offers parking.
Does 7383 DANBURY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7383 DANBURY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7383 DANBURY WAY have a pool?
Yes, 7383 DANBURY WAY has a pool.
Does 7383 DANBURY WAY have accessible units?
No, 7383 DANBURY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7383 DANBURY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7383 DANBURY WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7383 DANBURY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7383 DANBURY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
