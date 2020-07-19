7383 DANBURY WAY

Amenities

Conveniently located three bedroom plus den / two bath / one car garage split level pool home tucked back into a neighborhood near East Bay and Belcher. This spacious home has lots of storage everywhere you turn. Updated kitchen has all appliances, loads of cabinets and counter space and a breakfast bar. Laminate flooring in the large living room. Dining room opens to a deck overlooking the pool and the fenced yard - still plenty of yard even with the pool. One bedroom and den upstairs and an updated bathroom. Two more bedrooms downstairs and another updated bathroom. Large family room downstairs opens up to the pool area and has a washer/dryer hookup. Pool maintenance is included in the rent. Zoned for Frontier Elementary, Fitzgerald Middle and Pinellas Park High.