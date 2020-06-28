All apartments in Largo
7326 Norwich Lane
7326 Norwich Lane

Location

7326 Norwich Lane, Largo, FL 33764
Newport

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7326 Norwich Lane Clearwater FL · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1662 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,662 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5870604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7326 Norwich Lane have any available units?
7326 Norwich Lane has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7326 Norwich Lane have?
Some of 7326 Norwich Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7326 Norwich Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7326 Norwich Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7326 Norwich Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7326 Norwich Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 7326 Norwich Lane offer parking?
No, 7326 Norwich Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7326 Norwich Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7326 Norwich Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7326 Norwich Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7326 Norwich Lane has a pool.
Does 7326 Norwich Lane have accessible units?
No, 7326 Norwich Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7326 Norwich Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7326 Norwich Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7326 Norwich Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7326 Norwich Lane has units with air conditioning.
