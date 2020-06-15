7100 ULMERTON ROAD

Amenities

Ranchero Village Triple wide available for annual. INCLUDES Internet/wifi and cable 2 boxes. RESORT ACTIVE COMMUNITY. . Screened in florida room overlooks park like setting. It is laminate,hardwood and tile the only rug is in master bedroom. Resort property with 3 pools. It is directly across the street from the main clubhouse and heated pool where they have most of their activities such as: holiday parties, dances, dinners , pot lucks, bingo, bazaar, shows, meetings, movie nights, ect..(no worry for parking) Ranchero has 3 heated pools, 3 clubhouses, Tennis courts, shuffle board courts, putting green, golf net for practicing drive, billiards room, exercise room, sauna, jacuzzi, DJ at pool on Sat., free ice, planned activities galore. If you owned a mobile home in here your lot rent is over 600 a month. Asking only 1100 for annual. It is a 55 and over community whereby at least one to be over 55. Tenant leaving 4/2020 RENT INCLUDES FREE INTERNET 2 CABLE BOXES. Partially Furnished