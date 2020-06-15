All apartments in Largo
7100 ULMERTON ROAD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

7100 ULMERTON ROAD

7100 Ulmerton Rd · (727) 800-5906
Location

7100 Ulmerton Rd, Largo, FL 33771

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 665 · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
shuffle board
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Ranchero Village Triple wide available for annual. INCLUDES Internet/wifi and cable 2 boxes. RESORT ACTIVE COMMUNITY. . Screened in florida room overlooks park like setting. It is laminate,hardwood and tile the only rug is in master bedroom. Resort property with 3 pools. It is directly across the street from the main clubhouse and heated pool where they have most of their activities such as: holiday parties, dances, dinners , pot lucks, bingo, bazaar, shows, meetings, movie nights, ect..(no worry for parking) Ranchero has 3 heated pools, 3 clubhouses, Tennis courts, shuffle board courts, putting green, golf net for practicing drive, billiards room, exercise room, sauna, jacuzzi, DJ at pool on Sat., free ice, planned activities galore. If you owned a mobile home in here your lot rent is over 600 a month. Asking only 1100 for annual. It is a 55 and over community whereby at least one to be over 55. Tenant leaving 4/2020 RENT INCLUDES FREE INTERNET 2 CABLE BOXES. Partially Furnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7100 ULMERTON ROAD have any available units?
7100 ULMERTON ROAD has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7100 ULMERTON ROAD have?
Some of 7100 ULMERTON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7100 ULMERTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7100 ULMERTON ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 ULMERTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7100 ULMERTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 7100 ULMERTON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7100 ULMERTON ROAD does offer parking.
Does 7100 ULMERTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7100 ULMERTON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 ULMERTON ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 7100 ULMERTON ROAD has a pool.
Does 7100 ULMERTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7100 ULMERTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 ULMERTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7100 ULMERTON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7100 ULMERTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7100 ULMERTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
