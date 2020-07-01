5202 BAY ISLE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful townhouse close to Bayside bridge and Us 19. Quiet, gated community with pool. Two car garage with additional street parking. The home features a large kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar, closet pantry and stainless steel appliances. Downstairs living area has pond view and opens to a screened patio. Upstairs are three bedrooms, two baths and laundry area. The master bedroom is huge with generous walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with stand up shower. Hardwood and tile throughout. No pets!