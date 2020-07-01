5202 BAY ISLE CIRCLE

Amenities
Beautiful townhouse close to Bayside bridge and Us 19. Quiet, gated community with pool. Two car garage with additional street parking. The home features a large kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar, closet pantry and stainless steel appliances. Downstairs living area has pond view and opens to a screened patio. Upstairs are three bedrooms, two baths and laundry area. The master bedroom is huge with generous walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with stand up shower. Hardwood and tile throughout. No pets!