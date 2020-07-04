All apartments in Largo
Last updated February 2 2020 at 5:53 AM

416 6TH AVE NE

416 6th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

416 6th Avenue Northeast, Largo, FL 33770
Roosevelt Groves

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 6TH AVE NE have any available units?
416 6TH AVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 416 6TH AVE NE have?
Some of 416 6TH AVE NE's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 6TH AVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
416 6TH AVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 6TH AVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 416 6TH AVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 416 6TH AVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 416 6TH AVE NE offers parking.
Does 416 6TH AVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 6TH AVE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 6TH AVE NE have a pool?
No, 416 6TH AVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 416 6TH AVE NE have accessible units?
No, 416 6TH AVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 416 6TH AVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 6TH AVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 6TH AVE NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 416 6TH AVE NE has units with air conditioning.

