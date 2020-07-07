All apartments in Largo
380 Barlow Ln

380 Barlow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

380 Barlow Lane, Largo, FL 33770

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Prefect location Walk to beach shopping - Property Id: 167407

Remodeled and updated with high end porcelain tile. Granite and Solid wood cabinets rarely found in any for lease homes. Private dead end quiet street.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 Barlow Ln have any available units?
380 Barlow Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 380 Barlow Ln have?
Some of 380 Barlow Ln's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 Barlow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
380 Barlow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 Barlow Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 380 Barlow Ln is pet friendly.
Does 380 Barlow Ln offer parking?
No, 380 Barlow Ln does not offer parking.
Does 380 Barlow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 Barlow Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 Barlow Ln have a pool?
No, 380 Barlow Ln does not have a pool.
Does 380 Barlow Ln have accessible units?
No, 380 Barlow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 380 Barlow Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 380 Barlow Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 380 Barlow Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 380 Barlow Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

