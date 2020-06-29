All apartments in Largo
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:32 PM

3600 HARBOR HEIGHTS DRIVE

3600 Harbor Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3600 Harbor Heights Drive, Largo, FL 33774

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious home with 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage! Huge yard! Beautiful Terrazzo floors! Great location! Close to shopping, restaurants, and a short trip to the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 HARBOR HEIGHTS DRIVE have any available units?
3600 HARBOR HEIGHTS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 3600 HARBOR HEIGHTS DRIVE have?
Some of 3600 HARBOR HEIGHTS DRIVE's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 HARBOR HEIGHTS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3600 HARBOR HEIGHTS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 HARBOR HEIGHTS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3600 HARBOR HEIGHTS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 3600 HARBOR HEIGHTS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3600 HARBOR HEIGHTS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3600 HARBOR HEIGHTS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 HARBOR HEIGHTS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 HARBOR HEIGHTS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3600 HARBOR HEIGHTS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3600 HARBOR HEIGHTS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3600 HARBOR HEIGHTS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 HARBOR HEIGHTS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3600 HARBOR HEIGHTS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3600 HARBOR HEIGHTS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3600 HARBOR HEIGHTS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

