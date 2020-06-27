All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 356 3RD STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
356 3RD STREET NW
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:36 AM

356 3RD STREET NW

356 3rd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

356 3rd Street Northwest, Largo, FL 33770
Old Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THIS HOME SITS IN HISTORIC DOWNTOWN LARGO. 2 BEDROOMS WITH 2 ENCLOSED PORCHES. ALL NEW CARPET. DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE FOR STORAGE OF EQUIPMENT OR HOBBY USE. EXTRA LARGE LOT. THIS IS A HARD TO FIND PROPERTY. NO PETS ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 3RD STREET NW have any available units?
356 3RD STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 356 3RD STREET NW have?
Some of 356 3RD STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 356 3RD STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
356 3RD STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 3RD STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 356 3RD STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 356 3RD STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 356 3RD STREET NW offers parking.
Does 356 3RD STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 356 3RD STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 3RD STREET NW have a pool?
No, 356 3RD STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 356 3RD STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 356 3RD STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 356 3RD STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 356 3RD STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 356 3RD STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 356 3RD STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg