356 3RD STREET NW

Amenities

patio / balcony garage carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

THIS HOME SITS IN HISTORIC DOWNTOWN LARGO. 2 BEDROOMS WITH 2 ENCLOSED PORCHES. ALL NEW CARPET. DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE FOR STORAGE OF EQUIPMENT OR HOBBY USE. EXTRA LARGE LOT. THIS IS A HARD TO FIND PROPERTY. NO PETS ALLOWED