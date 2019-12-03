All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 2985 Englewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
2985 Englewood Drive
Last updated January 17 2020 at 6:16 PM

2985 Englewood Drive

2985 Englewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2985 Englewood Drive, Largo, FL 33771

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2985 Englewood Drive have any available units?
2985 Englewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
Is 2985 Englewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2985 Englewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2985 Englewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2985 Englewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2985 Englewood Drive offer parking?
No, 2985 Englewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2985 Englewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2985 Englewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2985 Englewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2985 Englewood Drive has a pool.
Does 2985 Englewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2985 Englewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2985 Englewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2985 Englewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2985 Englewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2985 Englewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33770
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg