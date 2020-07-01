BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 2 CAR GARAGE HOME LOCATED IN A PRIME CLEARWATER AREA. HOME FEATURES A LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GREAT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO TAMPA, ST PETERSBURG, FEATHERSOUND, LARGO AND MUCH MORE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2919 166TH AVENUE N have any available units?
2919 166TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 2919 166TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 2919 166TH AVENUE N's amenities include garage, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2919 166TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2919 166TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.