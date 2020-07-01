All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 2919 166TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
2919 166TH AVENUE N
Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:20 AM

2919 166TH AVENUE N

2919 166th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2919 166th Avenue North, Largo, FL 33760
Greenbrook Estates

Amenities

garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 2 CAR GARAGE HOME LOCATED IN A PRIME CLEARWATER AREA. HOME FEATURES A LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GREAT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO TAMPA, ST PETERSBURG, FEATHERSOUND, LARGO AND MUCH MORE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2919 166TH AVENUE N have any available units?
2919 166TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 2919 166TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 2919 166TH AVENUE N's amenities include garage, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2919 166TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2919 166TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2919 166TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 2919 166TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 2919 166TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 2919 166TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 2919 166TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2919 166TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2919 166TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2919 166TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2919 166TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2919 166TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2919 166TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2919 166TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2919 166TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2919 166TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33770
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg