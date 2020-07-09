All apartments in Largo
Largo, FL
2602 MINEOLA DRIVE S
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

2602 MINEOLA DRIVE S

2602 West Mineola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2602 West Mineola Drive, Largo, FL 33770

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom,2 bath,1 car garage home is located close to shopping,restaurants,parks and the beach. Terazzo floors,central air,ceiling fans. Washer dryer hookup in the garage. Unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 MINEOLA DRIVE S have any available units?
2602 MINEOLA DRIVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 2602 MINEOLA DRIVE S have?
Some of 2602 MINEOLA DRIVE S's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 MINEOLA DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
2602 MINEOLA DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 MINEOLA DRIVE S pet-friendly?
No, 2602 MINEOLA DRIVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 2602 MINEOLA DRIVE S offer parking?
Yes, 2602 MINEOLA DRIVE S offers parking.
Does 2602 MINEOLA DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 MINEOLA DRIVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 MINEOLA DRIVE S have a pool?
No, 2602 MINEOLA DRIVE S does not have a pool.
Does 2602 MINEOLA DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 2602 MINEOLA DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 MINEOLA DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2602 MINEOLA DRIVE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2602 MINEOLA DRIVE S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2602 MINEOLA DRIVE S has units with air conditioning.

