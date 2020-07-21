Don't miss this 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 1/2 of a duplex with a screened in porch overlooking a large 6 foot fenced in backyard. Large tile floors throughout. Pets welcome with Owner approval. Washer and Dryer included. Credit: Background and Income qualifications required. Tenant pays all utilities. Square footage is approximate. Lawn care included. Annual Terminix included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2523 SUNNY BREEZE AVENUE have any available units?
2523 SUNNY BREEZE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 2523 SUNNY BREEZE AVENUE have?
Some of 2523 SUNNY BREEZE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2523 SUNNY BREEZE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2523 SUNNY BREEZE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2523 SUNNY BREEZE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2523 SUNNY BREEZE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2523 SUNNY BREEZE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2523 SUNNY BREEZE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2523 SUNNY BREEZE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2523 SUNNY BREEZE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2523 SUNNY BREEZE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2523 SUNNY BREEZE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2523 SUNNY BREEZE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2523 SUNNY BREEZE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2523 SUNNY BREEZE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2523 SUNNY BREEZE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2523 SUNNY BREEZE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2523 SUNNY BREEZE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.