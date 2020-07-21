2523 SUNNY BREEZE AVENUE

Amenities

Don't miss this 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 1/2 of a duplex with a screened in porch overlooking a large 6 foot fenced in backyard. Large tile floors throughout. Pets welcome with Owner approval. Washer and Dryer included. Credit: Background and Income qualifications required. Tenant pays all utilities. Square footage is approximate. Lawn care included. Annual Terminix included