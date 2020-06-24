All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 2408 8TH AVENUE SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
2408 8TH AVENUE SW
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:12 AM

2408 8TH AVENUE SW

2408 8th Avenue Southwest · (727) 688-1497
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2408 8th Avenue Southwest, Largo, FL 33770

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1238 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Updated and Pretty - Sparkling Clean - Freshly Painted - Private Corner home with an over-sized yard perfect for RV or boat parking, and a fabulous location. Minutes from soft sandy beaches, beautiful Taylor Park, Pinellas bike trail, great schools, Largo Medical Center, Belleair Causeway Marina, community recreation centers, dining and shopping. Spacious living room opens to dining-kitchen and sliding glass doors to tiled screened Florida room; great for entertaining. True split bedroom plan provides privacy: master en-suite OR great big work from home office on left side of the home, with 2nd and 3rd bedrooms (ample space for a king size bed) sharing a full bath on the other side. Enjoy the pleasures of living in this well maintained home (excellent roof, newer energy efficient vinyl windows, A/C 2017, carpets 5/2018) with the convenience of Not Mowing your own lawn. Please note: Access to yard will be required in the fall for a sprinkler system installation, and grass planting. Reclaimed water will be used for the sprinkler system, so tenant should anticipate paying an additional
$ 10.00/month for their water bill. One dog under 15 lbs accepted (landlords discretion), pet addendum is included in lease agreement. REQUIRED: $ 65.00/adult occupant non-refundable application fee authorizing background/credit/criminal/income report. Minimum 650 + credit score. Proof of minimum $ 4800.00 monthly gross income. First month rent $ 1600.00 plus $ 3200.00 security deposit = Total $ 4800.00, plus $ 350.00 non-refundable pet fee (if applicable) will be due at lease signing. Sorry, no cats. This lovely home will rent quickly, so don't delay. Call me directly today to schedule your personal showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 8TH AVENUE SW have any available units?
2408 8TH AVENUE SW has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2408 8TH AVENUE SW have?
Some of 2408 8TH AVENUE SW's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 8TH AVENUE SW currently offering any rent specials?
2408 8TH AVENUE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 8TH AVENUE SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2408 8TH AVENUE SW is pet friendly.
Does 2408 8TH AVENUE SW offer parking?
Yes, 2408 8TH AVENUE SW offers parking.
Does 2408 8TH AVENUE SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 8TH AVENUE SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 8TH AVENUE SW have a pool?
No, 2408 8TH AVENUE SW does not have a pool.
Does 2408 8TH AVENUE SW have accessible units?
No, 2408 8TH AVENUE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 8TH AVENUE SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 8TH AVENUE SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 8TH AVENUE SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2408 8TH AVENUE SW has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2408 8TH AVENUE SW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33770
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity