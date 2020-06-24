2408 8TH AVENUE SW

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Updated and Pretty - Sparkling Clean - Freshly Painted - Private Corner home with an over-sized yard perfect for RV or boat parking, and a fabulous location. Minutes from soft sandy beaches, beautiful Taylor Park, Pinellas bike trail, great schools, Largo Medical Center, Belleair Causeway Marina, community recreation centers, dining and shopping. Spacious living room opens to dining-kitchen and sliding glass doors to tiled screened Florida room; great for entertaining. True split bedroom plan provides privacy: master en-suite OR great big work from home office on left side of the home, with 2nd and 3rd bedrooms (ample space for a king size bed) sharing a full bath on the other side. Enjoy the pleasures of living in this well maintained home (excellent roof, newer energy efficient vinyl windows, A/C 2017, carpets 5/2018) with the convenience of Not Mowing your own lawn. Please note: Access to yard will be required in the fall for a sprinkler system installation, and grass planting. Reclaimed water will be used for the sprinkler system, so tenant should anticipate paying an additional

$ 10.00/month for their water bill. One dog under 15 lbs accepted (landlords discretion), pet addendum is included in lease agreement. REQUIRED: $ 65.00/adult occupant non-refundable application fee authorizing background/credit/criminal/income report. Minimum 650 + credit score. Proof of minimum $ 4800.00 monthly gross income. First month rent $ 1600.00 plus $ 3200.00 security deposit = Total $ 4800.00, plus $ 350.00 non-refundable pet fee (if applicable) will be due at lease signing. Sorry, no cats. This lovely home will rent quickly, so don't delay. Call me directly today to schedule your personal showing.