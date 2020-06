Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nice two bedroom, two bath apartment on the second floor. This unit is just minutes to the Gulf Beaches of Indian Rocks and Belleaire.

There are tile floors, a balcony off the master bedroom and a single car garage you can assess from outside of the unit. The building also includes a laundry facility shared with two other units. Plenty of shopping and restaurants within walking distance as well.