Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

If the art studio and office had closets we'd call this a 5 bedroom! Nearly 2400' under air! 3 HUGE bedrooms, split plan, house wraps around VERY private saltwater pool, fenced yard, big 2-car garage, ceramic tile throughout, new range & microwave, new dual split AC, large laundry room. Centrally located in "Brookside" executive neighborhood near East Bay Dr & Belcher, includes pool chem & lawn service. A really clean and spacious home.